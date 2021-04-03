MONCTON, N.B. - The Moncton Wildcats scored first but couldn't hang on to the lead, surrendering four-straight goals to the Acadie-Bathurst Titan en route to a 4-1 loss in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action Saturday.
Cole Huckins scored twice for the Titan (15-8-2). Mathieu Desgagnes and Bennett MacArthur each had a goal, and Ben Allison tallied two assists.
Gabriel Bernier registered the lone tally for Moncton (8-13-2), who dropped their third game in a row.
Wildcats goalie Vincent Filion stopped 25-of-29 shots and Jan Bednar had 24 saves for the Titan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.
