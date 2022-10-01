ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. - Justin Gill recorded a hat trick in the final period alone as the Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 4-1 on Friday.
Israël Mianscum opened the scoring for the Phoenix (3-0-0) at 17:28 in the first period.
After a scoreless second period, Gill went to work in the third. He scored his first two on the power play before adding an empty-netter at 17:21. Louis-Philippe Fontaine scored the Huskies' (2-1-0) lone goal with just 13 seconds remaining.
Jakob Robillard made 26 saves for Sherbrooke. Thomas Couture also stopped 26 shots in the loss for Rouyn-Noranda.
FOREURS 4 CATARACTES 3
VAL-D'OR, QUE. — David Doucet capped off a two-goal night with the game-winning goal as the Val-d'Or Foreurs (2-1-0) defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes (1-2-0). Jérémy D'Astous also scored twice in a losing effort for the Cataractes.
VOLTIGEURS 3 TIGRES 1
VICTORIAVILLE, QUE. — Oscar Plandowski, Tyler Peddle and Nino Tomov all scored as Drummondville (1-2-0) beat Victoriaville (1-2-0). Riley Mercer made 37 saves for the Voltigeurs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
