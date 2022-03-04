SYDNEY, N.S. - Émile Hegarty-Aubin scored 2:21 into overtime as the Cape Breton Eagles upset the Moncton Wildcats 2-1 on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.
Ivan Ivan had a goal near the midway point of the second period for Cape Breton (11-24-5), while Remi Delafontaine made 30 saves in net.
Thomas Auger opened scoring for Moncton (19-14-6) and Vincent Filion stopped 22 shots.
Neither team scored on the power play. The Eagles were 0 for 2 and the Wildcats went 0 for 6.
---
ISLANDERS 3 TIGRES 0
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Oliver Satny stopped all 16 shots he faced as Charlottetown shut out the Tigres.
Patrick Guay had the power-play winner for the Islanders (29-8-3), while Brett Budgell and Drew Elliott also scored.
Nathan Darveau turned aside 36-of-38 shots for Victoriaville (14-22-5).
---
OLYMPIQUES 3 TITAN 2
GATINEAU, Que. — Antonin Verreault had the eventual winner as the Olympiques fended off Acadie-Bathurst.
Tristan Luneau and Mathieu Bizier had the other goals for Gatineau (27-9-6).
Thomas Belgarde and Bennett MacArthur pulled the Titan (23-12-4) to within one.
---
HUSKIES 5 FOREURS 2
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Daniil Bourash had two power-play goals, including the winner, as the Huskies downed Val-d'Or.
Leighton Carruthers, Jérémie Minville and Alex Arsenault rounded out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda (16-22-3).
Kale McCallum and Jérémy Michel replied for the Foreurs (15-21-4).
---
CATARACTES 2 VOLTIGEURS 1
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Olivier Nadeau's empty-net goal became the winner as the Cataractes held off Drummondville.
Pierrick Dubé opened scoring in the first period for Shawinigan (28-10-4).
Justin Côté scored after Nadeau's goal to pull the Voltigeurs (18-15-9) within one with a little over a minute left to play.
---
REMPARTS 4 SAGUENEENS 1
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Zachary Bolduc had a goal and an assist as Quebec City toppled the Sagueneens.
James Malatesta, Viljami Marjala and Théo Rochette chipped in as well for the Remparts (31-12-1).
Vincent N. Fredette was the lone scorer for Chicoutimi (17-19-5).
---
DRAKKAR 3 OCEANIC 1
RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jacob Gaucher had back-to-back goals in the third period as Baie-Comeau sank the Oceanic.
Charles-Antoine Tremblay scored in the first period for the Drakkar (12-21-8).
Luke Coughlin supplied the offence for Rimouski (19-16-6).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.