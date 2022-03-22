SYDNEY, N.S. - Noah Laaouan scored the game winner on a third-period power play, lifting the Charlottetown Islanders to a 4-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League play on Tuesday.
Laaouan also registered a pair of assists for the Islanders (34-9-6), while Lukas Cormier, Drew Elliott and Jakob Brabenec each added a goal and a helper.
Logan Camp put the Eagles (12-30-6) on the board with a short-handed tally with eight seconds left in the first period and Peter Repcik scored early in the second to temporarily level the score at 2-2.
Charlottetown's Oliver Satny made 24 saves and Nicolas Ruccia stopped 29-of-32 shots as Cape Breton dropped its fifth straight game.
---
SEA DOGS 6 WILDCATS 2
MONCTON, N.B. — Ryan Francis scored twice as the surging Sea Dogs (31-15-4) trounced the slumping Wildcats (21-21-6). Saint John has won 10 in a row and the loss stretched Moncton's skid to seven straight games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.
