SHAWINIGAN, Que. - Jacob Melanson scored three goals as the Sherbrooke Phœnix defeated the Shawinigan Cataractes 5-2 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.
Marc-Andre Gaudet and Andrew Belchamber also scored for the Phoenix.
Lorenzo Canonica and Isaac Menard scored for the Cataractes. Both teams had 28 shots on goal.
---
HUSKIES 5 ARMADA 3
ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Tristan Allard scored a goal and an assist as Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-3.
Mathis Perron, Louis-Philippe Fontaine, Thomas Verdon and Dyllan Gill also scored for the Huskies.
Xavier Sarrasin, Justin Carbonneau and Anri Ravinskis scored for the Armada, who outshot the Huskies 35-27.
---
SAGUENEENS 6 TIGRES 4
CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alexis Morin scored a goal and added an assist as the Chicoutimi Saguenéens beat the Victoriaville Tigres 6-4.
Andrei Loshko, Emmanuel Vermette, Zachary Gravel, Maxim Masse and Edouard Carrier all scored for the Sagueneens.
Mael Lavigne, Tommy Cormier, Pier-Olivier Roy and Egor Goriunov scored for the Tigres.
---
WILDCATS 4 ISLANDERS 1
MONCTON, N.B. — Yoan Loshing scored a goal and an assist as the Moncton Wildcats beat the Charlottetown Islanders 4-1.
Connor Trenholm, Maxim Barbashev and Charles Beaudoin also scored for the Wildcats.
Simon Hughes scored for the Islanders.
---
OCEANIC 4 SEA DOGS 1
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Julien Béland scored twice as the Rimouski Oceanic defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 4-1.
Jan Sprynar and Maxime Coursol also scored for the Oceanic.
Jeremie Richard scored for the Sea Dogs, who were outshot 28-19.
---
MOOSEHEADS 5 EAGLES 4
HALIFAX, N.S. — Jordan Dumais scored the game-winning goal at 17:46 of the third period as the Halifax Mooseheads edged the Cape Breton Eagles 5-4.
Zachary L'Heureux, Alexandre Doucet, Josh Lawrence and Evan Boucher also scored for the Mooseheads.
Cam Squires, Angelo Fullerton, Trevor Thurston and Jacob Newcombe scored for the Eagles.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2023.
