MONCTON, N.B. - The Halifax Mooseheads needed a strong third period and overtime to overcome the Moncton Wildcats on Tuesday night.
Brooklyn Kalmikov netted twice in the loss for Moncton (17-12-3-1).
The win keeps Halifax (19-12-1-1) unbeaten against the Wildcats so far this season.
---
REMPARTS 4, OCEANIC 1
QUEBEC CITY, Que. - Zachary Bolduc scored twice and assisted once as the Quebec Remparts hammered the Rimouski Oceanic 4-1 on Tuesday.
The Remparts (23-11-1-0) outshot their opponents by more than double each period in the win.
Oceanic (18-12-2-2) netminder Gabriel Robert stopped 33 of the 37 shots he faced.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2022.
