GATINEAU, Que. - The Gatineau Olympiques returned to winning ways with a 4-2 win over the Quebec Remparts on Friday night.
Gatineau (18-8-3-2) was outshot in every period by their opponents but had left-winger Simon Pinard to thank after he bagged two goals on the night.
Remparts (22-10-1-0) netminder Fabio Iacobo stopped 15 of the 18 shots he faced.
---
PHOENIX 5, WILDCATS 4
SHERBROOKE, Ont. - A strong final frame lifted the Sherbrooke Phoenix to a win over the Moncton Wildcats on Friday.
Xavier Parent scored a hat-trick for the Phoenix (21-7-2-1) as they scored five unanswered goals starting in the second.
Yoan Loshing netted two for the Wildcats (17-11-3-1).
---
HUSKIES 1, FOREURS 0
VAL D'OR, Que. - The Huskies needed overtime to find a way past Foreurs netminder Philippe Cloutier.
Samuel Regis scored the winner for the Huskies (11-18-0-3), snapping a 10 game losing streak, while Cloutier stopped 19 of 20 for the Foreurs (12-17-3-0).
---
ARMADA 6, EAGLES 4
BOISBRIAND, Que. - A second period flurry of goals was enough for the Armada to outlast the Eagles.
Oleksiy Myklukha had two goals and an assist in the 6-4 win for the Armada (15-15-3-1).
Matis Ouellet had a goal and an assist for the Eagles (7-20-3-2).
---
TITAN 5, TIGRES 0
VICTORIAVILLE, Que. - The Titan used a dominant third period in a X-0 win over the Tigres on Friday.
The Titan (17-11-1-2) outshot their opponents in every period with Bennett MacArthur scoring two goals.
Tigres (13-14-3-2) goaltender Nathan Darveau stopped 38 of 42 before being pulled.
---
VOLTIGEURS 4, DRAKKAR 3
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - The Voltigeurs outshot their opponents 37 to 24 on their way to a 4-3 win on Friday.
Defenceman Jacob Dion finished with a goal, an assist and plus-one for the night for Drummondville (14-12-5-1).
Both Benjamin Corbeil and Emile Chouinard had a goal and an assist for Baie-Comeau (10-15-4-3).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.
