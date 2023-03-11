DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. - Israel Mianscum scored twice, Anthony Munroe-Boucher had two assists and the visiting Sherbrooke Phoenix defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs 7-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Saturday.
Joshua Roy, Justin Gill, Jacob Melanson, Milo Roelens and Jaheem Lagace also scored for the Phoenix (44-12-3-2), who outshot the Voltigeurs 31-24.
Justin Cote scored twice for the Voltigeurs (25-32-4-1), while Jeremy Lapointe and Tyler Peddle netted singles.
The Volts led 2-1 after the first period, but the Phoenix took a 6-3 lead into the third.
Elsewhere in the QMJHL:
---
DRAKKAR 4 FOREURS 0
BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Isaac Dufort scored twice, Olivier Ciarlo stopped 16 shots to post the shutout and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar defeated the visiting Val-d'Or Foreurs 4-0.
Vincent Collard and Anthony Lavoie also scored for the Drakkar (27-31-3-2), who outshot the Foreurs 41-16. Matyas Melovsky chipped in with two assists,
The Foreurs (24-37-2-0) trailed 1-0 after the first period and 2-0 heading into the third.
---
ARMADA 4 CATARACTES 3
SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Alexis Brisson scored twice and added an assist as the visiting Blainville-Boisbriand Armada edged the Shawinigan Cataractes 4-3.
Justin Carbonneau and James Swan also scored for the Armada (22-32-6-2), who outshot the hosts 30-25.
Leo Braillard, Alexis Bonefon and Felix Lacerte scored for the Cataractes (27-30-2-3).
---
EAGLES 3 ISLANDERS 2 (OT)
SYDNEY, N.S. — Antoine Roy scored 44 seconds into overtime as the Cape Breton Eagles edged the visiting Charlottetown Islanders 3-2.
Ivan Ivan and Samuel Johnson also scored for the Eagles (26-32-3-1), who erased a 2-0 first-period deficit to record the victory.
Ross Campbell and Joel Marchon scored for the Islanders (24-30-6-1), who outshot the Eagles 42-30.
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2023.
