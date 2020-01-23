OTTAWA - Quarterbacks Jonathon Jennings and Will Arndt were among 10 players released Thursday by the Ottawa Redblacks.
Both Jennings and Arndt started games last season for Ottawa (3-15). The moves come after the Redblacks acquired the rights to quarterback Nick Arbuckle from the Calgary Stampeders on Jan. 3.
Arbuckle is scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 11.
Also released were American running back Mossis Madu along with long-snapper Mike Benson and linebacker Nicolas Boulay, both Canadians.
Ottawa did sign American defensive linemen Patrick Afriyie and Charles Williams.
---
Eskimos acquire Robinson from Blue Bombers
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos acquired American running back Jordan Robinson from the Winnipeg Blue on Thursday for the rights to a negotiation list player.
Robinson appeared in 10 games with Edmonton in 2018-19, registering seven carries for 23 yards and five receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown. He also had 28 punt returns for 213 yards, 35 kickoff returns for 670 yards and two missed field goals for 58 yards.
He finished last season on Winnipeg's practice roster.
---
Alouettes re-sign Canadians Moore, Rice
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes re-signed fullback Spencer Moore and offensive lineman Landon Rice, both Canadians, to new deals.
Moore's deal covers two years while Rice re-signed for one season.
The six-foot-four, 230-pound Moore appeared in 16 regular-season games last year with Montreal, registering seven receptions for 54 yards.
Moore (6-4, 230 pounds) played 16 games with the Alouettes in 2019, catching seven balls for 54 yards. He also added seven special-teams tackles.
The six-foot-six, 317-pound Rice enters his eighth CFL season and third with Montreal. He appeared in nine games with the Alouettes last season.
Blue Bombers bring back Nelson
WINNIPEG — The Blue Bombers have signed receiver/returner Charles Nelson to a two-year extension.
The five-foot-eight, 175-pound Florida native has spent parts of the past two seasons with Winnipeg. He recorded 19 punt returns for 231 yards (10.3 average), and returned ten kickoffs for 202 yards in four games last year before suffering a season ending injury.
Nelson was set to become a free agent in February.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.