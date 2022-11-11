PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - The final four have been determined at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship.
Felix Asselin's Quebec team from Glenmore Curling Club, will try to give his province a third national title. His squad squares off Saturday morning in one semifinal against Miles Craig's B.C. team from Victoria and Duncan Curling Club.
In Saturday's other semifinal, Jamie Koe's Northwest Territories team from Yellowknife Curling Club facing Trevor Bonot's Northern Ontario crew from the Fort William Curling Club.
In Friday's final draw, Northern Ontario lost to Saskatchewan 8-5, B.C. rocked Ontario 6-3, Quebec edged Northwest Territories 4-3 and New Brunswick defeated Novia Scotia 7-6.
Quebec and Northwest Territories won their morning draw matches on Friday.
Quebec's Asselin scored two in the eighth end to pull out a 5-4 win over Ontario's Scott McDonald and Northern Ontario used a key steal in the seventh in a 5-3 win over B.C.
The top four teams in the championship pool qualify.
The six teams in the seeding pool played their final matches Friday afternoon. Alberta (3-5) defeated Newfoundland and Labrador (3-5) 7-6, Prince Edward Island (4-5) defeated Nunavut (1-8) 5-4 and Manitoba (4-5) beat Yukon (2-7) 10-3.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2022.
