NEW YORK - Toronto Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie and Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington have both been fined US$15,000 for an on-court altercation during a game, the NBA announced Thursday.
Late in the first quarter of the 125-113 Raptors victory over the Hornets on Tuesday, Washington appeared to hip-check Champagnie, causing him to fall down.
Champagnie retaliated on the next possession, shoving Washington from behind, leading to the Hornets player to then push back before the two players were separated.
Both players were ejected afterwards.
Champagnie, a 20-year-old rookie on a two-way contract, is averaging 2.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in nearly nine minutes played per game.
Washington, 23, is putting up 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his third NBA season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2022.
