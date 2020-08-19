Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has filed a countersuit in the aftermath of a lawsuit filed by a law enforcement officer following an altercation at the NBA Finals last June.
Ujiri's countersuit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif.
The Raptors said in a statement on Tuesday that a video released with the countersuit proves Ujiri wasn't the aggressor in the dispute after the team won the NBA title last June at Oracle Arena.
Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland, a law enforcement officer in California, is suing over the scuffle. Ujiri, the Raptors, Raptors owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the NBA are listed as defendants in Strickland's lawsuit.
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says the video is self-explanatory and could have ruined a night of celebration for Ujiri.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 19, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.