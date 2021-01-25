Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was sidelined for a second straight game against the Indiana Pacers with left knee swelling.
The all-star had complained about a nagging groin issue in two games last week against Miami before missing Sunday's 107-102 win over the Pacers with what the team said was a knee issue.
He's averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 14 games, bouncing back after early-season struggles.
Kyle Lowry was expected to return to the lineup Monday, coach Nick Nurse said in a pre-game availability with reporters.
The all-star guard missed both Monday's game and Friday's win against Miami with a toe injury.
Lowry has 18.2 points and 7.1 assists in 13 games this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.
