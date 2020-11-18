TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors selected point guard Malachi Flynn with the 29th pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft.
The six-foot-one, 185-pound Flynn led San Diego State to a 30-2 record, and a No. 6 national ranking.
The 22-year-old, the youngest of seven children, played two seasons at Washington State before transferring to SDSU. He averaged a team-high 17.6 points on 44 per cent shooting and 37.3 per cent shooting from three-point range, plus 5.1 assists through 32 games for the Aztecs.
Flynn is known as a solid pick-and-roll player, and a tenacious defender.
He joins a backcourt of similarly small guards in Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, who will become a free agent on Friday.
The Raptors also hold the 59th pick in the draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.