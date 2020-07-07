TORONTO - Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey has been named player of the week in the NBA 2K League for the third time this season.
The 30-year-old from Memphis also won the award in Weeks 1 and 3 of the esports season.
Hailey averaged 33.4 points, 9.5 assists and 4.4 steals across five series games as Toronto won both Week 8 matchups, improving to a league-best 12-0 record this season.
He shot 67.7 per cent from the field (69-of-102) and 65.7 per cent from three-point range (23-of-35).
Hailey began Week 8 by helping Raptors Uprising set an NBA 2K League record for most wins to start a regular season (11), sweeping Heat Check Gaming on June 29.
Three nights later, he had a combined 102-point, 26-assist and 15-steal effort against Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai.
Taken 11th overall in the inaugural 2018 NBA 2K League draft, Hailey is the longest-serving Raptors Uprising player and the only player to represent Toronto in all three NBA 2K League seasons.
In 12 matches this season, he is averaging career-bests in points (33.4), assists (8.1), steals (3.5) and field-goal percentage (62.7).
The Raptors return to action in Week 10 when they take on Pacers Gaming on July 16 after a bye in Week 9.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2020.
