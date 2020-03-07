OTTAWA - Isiah Osborne had 17 points as the No. 1 Carleton Ravens soundly defeated the No. 5 Western Mustangs 90-63 in the first semifinal at the U Sports men's basketball championship on Saturday.
The Ravens head to the gold-medal game looking for their 15th national title since 2003.
Ukasha Khan had 15 points for Western in a losing effort.
The Ravens bench was the difference maker, out-scoring the Mustangs 53-19. Carleton pulled away for good after the third quarter, topping Western 29-9 in that frame.
This was the third defeat for the Mustangs at the hands of the Ravens this season. They also lost the OUA Wilson Cup 90-68 and 106-81 in the regular season.
No. 3 UBC faced No. 2 Dalhousie in the other semifinal later Saturday.
The final is Sunday from TD Place Arena at Lansdowne Park.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2020.
