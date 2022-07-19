TORONTO - Winnipeg wide receiver Greg Ellingson, Edmonton receiver Kenny Lawler and Hamilton quarterback Dane Evans have been named the top performers for Week 6 of the 2022 CFL season.
Ellingson had 11 catches for 152 yards in the Blue Bombers' 26-19 win over Calgary on Friday.
Ellingson reached the 100-yard mark for the first time this season as the Bombers improved to 6-0.
He has 34 catches for 518 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.
Lawler scored the game-tying touchdown with 4:20 left in the game in the Elks' 32-31 win at Montreal on Thursday. The Elks took the lead on the ensuing convert.
Lawler finished the game with seven receptions for 92 yards.
Evans was 21-of-28 passing (75 per cent) for 345 yards and two touchdowns as the Ticats picked up their first win of the season, 25-23 over Ottawa on Saturday.
He engineered a five-play, 49-yard drive, culminating in a three-yard touchdown pass to Tim White to give his team the lead with 19 seconds remaining
