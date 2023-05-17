HALIFAX - Zachary Bolduc scored the game-winning goal at 13:11 of the third period as the Quebec Remparts edged the Halifax Mooseheads 2-1 on Wednesday to take a 3-1 series lead in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League championship.
Theo Rochette had the game's opening goal 2:54 into the first period for Quebec.
William Rousseau made 26 saves in the victory.
The Remparts have been a force throughout the post-season, with their Game 2 loss to the Mooseheads being their lone defeat of the playoffs.
Evan Boucher scored Halifax's lone goal 11:53 into the second period. Mathis Rousseau stopped 30-of-32 shots.
Game 5 will take place Friday at Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.
