DUNEDIN, Fla. - Centre fielder Randal Grichuk has been traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the Colorado Rockies according to several media reports.
Toronto is getting left fielder Raimel Tapia in return.
Grichuk hit .241 last season with 22 home runs, 81 runs batted in, and a .703 OPS.
The 30-year-old Grichuk played four season for the Blue Jays after starting his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2014.
Tapia had a .273 batting average with six home runs, 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases last season with a .699 OPS.
The 27-year-old Tapia has played all six seasons of his Major League Baseball career in Colorado, with a career .280 average and .721 OPS.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.