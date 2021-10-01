VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Canucks have signed restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes to new contracts, according to multiple media reports.
Pettersson reportedly signed a three-year deal worth US$7.35 million a year, while reports say Hughes signed for six years at $7.85 million a year.
The deals have yet to be confirmed by the Canucks.
Pettersson quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic, high-scoring forward after entering the league in 2018 but a hyperextended wrist limited the 22-year-old to just 26 appearances and 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) last season.
Hughes, 21, is known as a speedy play maker but struggled at times last year, tallying 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games.
News of the deals comes more than a week after the Canucks opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2021.
