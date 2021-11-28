American League MVP finalist Marcus Semien has agreed to a multi-year contract with the Texas Rangers, according to multiple media reports.
ESPN reported the deal to be worth US$175 million over seven years.
Robert Murray of FanSided was the first to report that Semien and Texas were nearing a deal.
Semien is coming off a stellar season with the Toronto Blue Jays. He hit .265 with 102 runs batted in and set a single-season record for home runs by a second baseman with 45.
He was a finalist for the AL MVP award along with teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The award ended up going to Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
Signed last off-season on a one-year deal, Semien moved to second base — a position he hadn't played with any regularity since the 2015 season with the Chicago White Sox — and played every game for the Blue Jays.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2021.
