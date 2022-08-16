TORONTO - Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test.
The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp.
Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji.
Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.
The 24-year-old Dallas native spent the past few months playing for the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, averaging 19.9 points a game on 41-per-cent shooting.
The Raptors drafted the six-foot-five guard with their 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He scored a career-high 32 points versus the Dallas Mavericks on May 14, 2021.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2022.
