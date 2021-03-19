LAKELAND, Fla. - Toronto starter Robbie Ray allowed one run and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings as the Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 8-1 in pre-season action on Friday.
JaCoby Jones' homer in the sixth off Ray accounted for Detroit's only run. The left-hander gave up just four hits.
Blue Jays relievers Tim Mayza, Trent Thornton and David Phelps didn't give up a hit the rest of the game.
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-3 to raise his average on the spring to .600 (12-for-20).
Tigers starter Casey Mize gave up five runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Alejandro Kirk, Santiago Espinal and Josh Palacios had home runs for Toronto (10-7-1). Palacios also had a triple.
The Blue Jays face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2021.
