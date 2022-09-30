BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Nicholas Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 6-3 in pre-season action.
The left-winger opened the scoring Friday for Toronto (3-1-0) which jumped out to a 3-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the first period. Parker Kelly put Ottawa (1-3-0) on the board with just 27 seconds remaining in the frame.
Senators forward Drake Batherson scored the lone goal of the second period on a power play to cut the deficit to 3-2.
In the third, the Leafs scored three unanswered goals, courtesy of Denis Malgin, Robertson and Justin Holl to go up 6-2 with just two minutes remaining. Angus Crookshank scored the final goal for Ottawa.
Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Victor Mete also scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 27 shots in a winning effort.
Anton Forsberg made 33 saves on 38 shots he faced for the Senators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.