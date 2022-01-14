SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Jean-Sebastian Dea scored 48 seconds into overtime and the Laval Rocket beat the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-3 in American Hockey League action on Friday.
His goal completed a comeback for Laval, who were down 3-1 heading into the third period.
Justin Ducharme had a goal and an assist for the Rocket (14-10-2) in regulation, while Alexandre Fortin and Tobie Paquette-Bisson also scored for the visitors.
The Thunderbirds (18-10-4) got goals from Keean Washkaruk, Mackenzie MacEachern and Sam Anas.
Laval's Kevin Poulin registered 34 saves and Colten Ellis stopped 31-of-35 shots for Springfield.
The victory extended the Rocket's win streak to four games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.
