CHESTERMERE, Alta. - Kelsey Rocque secured a quarterfinal berth at the Grand Slam of Curling's National event on Friday with a 9-1 victory over Hollie Duncan at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.
Rocque, from Edmonton, needed only five ends to complete the win over her Woodstock, Ont.,-based opponent.
Isabella Wrana and Anna Hasselborg, both from Sweden, also reached the quarterfinals with Draw 14 victories. Wrana beat Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones 7-4 and Hasselborg posted an 8-4 win over Corryn Brown of Kamloops, B.C.
Ottawa's Rachel Homan avoided elimination in the triple-knockout event with a 4-3 win over South Korea's Min-Ji Kim. Duncan, Jones and Brown joined Homan in the C-bracket of the women's draw.
In the morning games, Laura Walker scored a single in the eighth end for a 6-5 win over Kerri Einarson. A measurement on Walker's final stone confirmed the victory.
Her Edmonton-based team stayed alive in the C-bracket while Einarson's rink from Gimli, Man., was eliminated.
In men's play, Winnipeg's Mike McEwen shaded Brad Jacobs of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., 4-3 in an extra end. Yannick Schwaller of Switzerland edged Winnipeg's Jason Gunnlaugson 7-6 and Russia's Alina Kovaleva defeated Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa 6-3.
Jacobs, Gunnlaugson and Fujisawa were eliminated.
Two more draws were scheduled for later Friday. Competition continues through Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2021.
