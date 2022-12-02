REGINA - Canadian defensive back Jordan Beaulieu signed a one-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday.
The five-foot-11 Beaulieu first signed with Saskatchewan in July and played in 10 games, making four defensive tackles and six special teams tackles.
Beaulieu was selected by the Edmonton Elks in the third round, 24th overall, of the 2018 CFL Draft and spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the team.
He had two defensive tackles and 10 special teams tackles over 30 games with Edmonton.
Beaulieu then spent 2021 with the Ottawa Redblacks, seeing action in five games.
The Montreal native played three collegiate seasons (2014-17) at Western University in London, Ont.
Over the course of 24 U Sports games, the former Mustang earned 48 tackles, two sacks, five tackles-for-loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, five pass breakups and one blocked kick. He was named to the OUA All-Rookie team in 2014.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.
