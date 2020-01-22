REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman A.C. Leonard to a two-year contract extension through the 2021 season.
The six-foot-two, 250-pound Leonard is entering his sixth CFL season and his fourth with the Riders, rejoining the team last year after spending 2018 with the Ottawa Redblacks.
Leonard played in 17 games in 2019, collecting 44 defensive tackles, nine quarterback sacks, three forced fumbles and 10 tackles for a loss.
Leonard entered the CFL in 2015 with the B.C. Lions as a receiver after spending the 2014 season with the Minnesota Vikings. He signed with the Riders in 2016 as a free agent where he remained until he signed with the Redblacks.
In 73 career games, Leonard has made 160 defensive tackles, 25 sacks and four forced fumbles. The 28-year-old Florida native was named an East Division all-star in 2018.
Redblacks bring back Baltimore, Gosselin
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have signed defensive back Sherrod Baltimore and Canadian fullback Anthony Gosselin for the 2020 season.
Baltimore has played 49 games and accumulated 91 tackles over three seasons in Ottawa. He also recorded a interception in the Redblacks' loss to Calgary in the 2018 Grey Cup game.
Before joining the Redblacks, Baltimore played four years with the University of Maine.
"It feels good to be back in Ottawa where I belong," he said in a statement. "Everyone in Canada knows I want to be here.
"We have some unfinished business to take care of and I can't wait to get back on the field in front of the best fans in the CFL and compete for a Grey Cup with my brothers."
Gosselin, a 27-year-old from Otterburn, Que., has played 29 games in three seasons with the Redblacks since joining the team following his university career at Sherbrooke.
Gosselin was selected by the Redblacks in the second round, 18th overall, in the 2017 CFL draft.
Als ink returner to extension
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed receiver/returner Mario Alford to a one-year contract extension.
The five-foot-eight, 177-pound Alford scored touchdowns on returns in his first two games with Montreal after joining the team last season.
Alford, 27, played for the Toronto Argonauts in 2018. Previously, he spent time in the NFL with Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago and the New York Jets.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020.
