REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed six of their 2023 draft picks Monday, including first-round selection Lake Korte-Moore.
Korte-Moore, a six-foot-four, 262-pound defensive lineman from UBC, was selected third overall by Saskatchewan in the CFL draft Tuesday night. Korte-Moore, of Ottawa, had 110 tackles (23 for loss), 10 sacks, two interceptions and three forced fumbles over 34 games with British Columbia.
Also signing were: Regina defensive back Jaxon Ford (second round); York linebacker Matt Dean (third round); Delaware State running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon (fourth round); Queen's offensive lineman Evan Floren (seventh round); and Manitoba linebacker Nick Thomas (seventh round). Ford is the grandson of former Riders player/GM Al Ford.
The Riders also signed receiver James Basalyga and fullback Morgan Runge, both Canadians.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.
