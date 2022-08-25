OTTAWA - France's Pauline Roussin and South Korea's A Lim Kim are the clubhouse leaders in the first round of the CP Women's Open.
They both shot 5-under 66 at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Thursday's morning wave.
Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., was tied for third a shot behind the leaders.
She was in a group with Americans Nelly Korda, Yealimi Noh, and Danielle Kang.
Amateur Lauren Zaretsky of Thornhill, Ont., had a hole-in-one to finish her round in a group tied for seventh.
World No. 5 Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., was scheduled to tee off in the early afternoon.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.