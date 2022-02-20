MARSEILLE, France - Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence.
Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4).
The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match.
The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-court event.
Auger-Aliassime, who hails from Montreal, beat Rublev last week in the semifinals at the Rotterdam Open.
The Canadian said this week's match had some similarities but he wasn't able to turn his game around in the second set.
"I had a set point but it wasn't enough," Auger-Aliassime said. "He played well. Overall, I think he played a better match. He deserved to win today."
In Rotterdam, Auger-Aliassime went on to beat top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final and win his first title on the ATP Tour.
"For my part, it's been a great two weeks that I'll keep in mind and remember for awhile," Auger-Aliassime said. "My first title was very special but then to go on and show great things again, back-to-back, and to make another final, it's an amazing start to the year. So hopefully I can consolidate on that for the future."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.