TORONTO - Canada will host the French Barbarians and Italy in international rugby play this summer.
The 22nd-ranked Canadian men will play the French invitational side in Montreal on July 4 — a first-ever international match in the city — before facing No. 12 Italy in Halifax on July 11.
Canada lost 48-17 to Italy in its opening match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
The Canadians will then turn their attention to the newly restructured America's Rugby Championship.
They open against the 17th-ranked Americans on Aug. 15 in Glendale, Colo., before returning home to face No. 26 Brazil in Calgary on Aug. 22 and Chile in Winnipeg on Aug. 29. Canada then travels to South America for the final two ARC matches against Argentina XV on Sept. 5 and No. 18 Uruguay on Sept. 12.
The games mark the start of Canada's road towards the 2023 World Cup.
"It's an exciting start to the new quad," Canada coach Kingsley Jones said in a statement. "These summer fixtures are an opportunity for players coming up through the under-20s and Pacific Pride, as well (as) those who may have missed out on the 2019 Rugby World Cup, to come into the fold and gain crucial experience against some top competition."
The summer fixture announcement is part of a restructuring of the international test window by World Rugby and participating unions as they work to accommodate the growing Major League Rugby (MLR) competition schedule. This has shifted the international summer test window from June into July and moved the ARC from February/March to August/September.
"While the new schedule sees a condensed international season, it provides an opportunity for players to play professionally in Major League Rugby and other professional leagues globally, ultimately helping to develop the calibre of our athletes," said Dustin Hopkins, Rugby Canada's GM of rugby operations.
Canada's Men's Rugby Home Schedule
July 4: Canada vs. French Barbarians, at Complexe Sportif Claude-Robillard, Montreal.
July 11: Canada vs. Italy, at Wanderers Grounds, Halifax.
2020 Americas Rugby Championship
Aug. 22: Canada vs. Brazil, at Calgary Rugby Park.
Aug. 29: Canada vs Chile, at Maple Grove Rugby Park, Winnipeg.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2020.
