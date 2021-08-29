CALGARY - Japan scored once per period and withstood a late third-period push to beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in a placement game Sunday at the women's world hockey championship in Calgary.
Hanae Kubo, Rui Ukita, and Akane Shiga scored for Japan and goaltender Nana Fujimoto made 31 saves.
Japan will face Russia in the fifth-place game on Tuesday, with the winner getting a spot in Group A next year.
Alena Mills and Daniela Pejsova scored for the Czech Republic, which fired 17 shots in the third period.
Shiga put Japan up 3-1 with 1:58 left in the game before Pejsova replied 43 seconds later. It made for a frantic finish with goaltender Klara Peslarova pulled with time winding down but the Czechs could not find the equalizer.
Russia defeated Germany 3-2 earlier Sunday on Oxana Bratisheva's game winner.
Veronika Korzhakova and Anna Savonina also scored for the Russians.
Germany's Nicola Eisenschmid opened the scoring 3:49 into the second period and Kerstin Spielberger added a goal 17:22 into the frame.
Russia's Nadezhda Marozova allowed two goals on 15 shots before she was replaced midway through the second period. Valeria Merkusheva stopped all nine shots she faced in relief.
Goalie Franziska Albl stopped 23-of-26 shots for Germany.
In the semifinals Monday, the five-time defending champion United States will face Finland, and Canada will play Switzerland.
Russia suffered a 3-2 upset to Switzerland in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Canada shutout Germany 7-0 to advance to the semifinals.
Medal games are scheduled for Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.