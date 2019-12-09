TORONTO - Samuel Charron has been named Canadian Para Soccer Player of the Year while Luis Rocha won top Canadian futsal honours.
The Canadian Youth International Players of the Year will be announced Tuesday with the Canadian Players of the Year coming Wednesday and Thursday.
Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe has already won the Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award.
Charron was named player of the tournament at the 16-nation IFCPF World Cup in July in Spain. The 21-year old midfielder from Ottawa led Canada in scoring for the fourth consecutive season and served as captain for all eight of Canada's international matches.
"Samuel Charron is arguably one of the best para-soccer players in the world and we are very honoured to have him representing Canada," said Drew Ferguson, Canada's para soccer head coach.
Rocha was MVP and leading scorer — with 11 goals and three assists — at the Futsal Canadian Championship. The 24-year-old from Toronto scored the winning goal as Toronto Idolo Futsal beat Sporting Montreal FC for the second year in a row.
"His performance at the 2019 Futsal Canadian Championship and recent attendance at Canada Soccer's futsal national team camps make him a worthy recipient for the 2019 Canadian Futsal Player of the Year award," said Canada futsal coach Kyt Selaidopoulos.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2019.
