REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian linebacker Nakas Onyeka to a one-year deal Tuesday.
The five-foot-10, 213-pound Onyeka spent three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts before being released last week. The native of Brampton, Ont, registered 14 tackles, 30 special-teams tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in 36 games with the Argos.
Onyeka was a member of Toronto's 2017 Grey Cup-winning squad.
Onyeka played collegiately at Wilfrid Laurier University.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.