REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Canadian offensive lineman Jamal Campbell on Thursday.
The six-foot-five, 292-pound Campbell was released earlier this week by the Toronto Argonauts.
Campbell, 28, played six seasons with Toronto. He became a starter in the Argos' final 11 regular-season games in 2019.
Campbell appeared in 59 career games with the Argos following his college career at York.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.