REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed American linebacker Larry Dean to a contract extension Thursday.
Dean didn't play in 2021 after suffering a torn Achilles tendon during a workout prior to the start of training camp.
The six-foot, 220-pound Dean signed with Saskatchewan as a free agent in 2021.
Dean, 33, has appeared in 72 career CFL regular-season games with Hamilton (2016-18) and Edmonton (2019). He has registered 365 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, six sacks, three interceptions, five forced fumbles and scored a defensive touchdown.
Dean was the East Division’s top defensive player in 2018.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.
