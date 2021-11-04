Brendan Lee scored the shootout winner for the Saskatoon Blades in a 4-3 win over the visiting Swift Current Broncos in the WHL on Wednesday.
In other games, the Kelowna Rockets edged the Vancouver Giants 7-6 in overtime, the Kamloops Blazers thumped the Portland Winterhawks 7-1 and the Regina Pats got by the Moose Jaw Warriors 4-3.
Blades winger Brandon Lisowsky scored with less than two minutes remaining in regulation to force the game into extra time. Josh Paulhus and Egor Sidorov also scored for Saskatoon (9-2-1-0).
Blades goalie Nolan Meier wasn't scored on in the shootout and stopped 18 shots in regulation for the win.
Cole Nagy scored twice and Josh Davies also had a goal for the Broncos (2-7-2-1). Goaltender Isaac Poulter made 29 saves in a losing cause.
MOOSE JAW 3 REGINA 4
Zack Smith led the Pats with a goal and an assist. Regina goaltender Matthew Kieper stopped 33 of 36 shots.
VANCOUVER 6 KELOWNA 7 (OT)
Andrew Cristall scored the OT winner at 2:09 and also had two assists for the Rockets. Kelowna defenceman Jake Lee scored twice.
PORTLAND 1 KAMLOOPS 7
Blazers captain Logan Stankoven scored a hat trick and had two assists, while teammate Josh Pillar also had a five-point night with two goals and three assists.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.
