Saturday's Games
NHL
Atlantic All-Stars 9, Metropolitan All-Stars 5
Pacific All-Stars 10, Central All-Stars 5
Pacific All-Stars 5, Atlantic All-Stars 4
---
NBA
Utah 112, Dallas 107
Brooklyn 121, Detroit 111, OT
Chicago 118, Cleveland 106
Oklahoma City 113, Minnesota 104
Philadelphia 108, L.A. Lakers 91
---
AHL
Cleveland 5, Toronto 4
WB/Scranton 4, Charlotte 2
Belleville 4, Utica 2
San Diego 3, Grand Rapids 1
Hartford 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Iowa 4, Manitoba 3
Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2
Rochester 3, Syracuse 2
Binghamton 3, Laval 2
Hershey 3, Providence 2
Springfield 6, Bridgeport 2
Texas 5, Chicago 3
San Antonio at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario 3, San Jose 1
---
NLL
San Diego 15, New York 11
Buffalo 13, Colorado 12
Halifax 15, Calgary 12
