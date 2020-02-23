Saturday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 5 Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 4 Winnipeg 2
New Jersey 3 Washington 2
N.Y. Rangers 3 San Jose 2
Montreal 3 Ottawa 0
Carolina 6 Toronto 3
Arizona 7 Tampa Bay 3
Nashville 4 Columbus 3 (SO)
Vancouver 9 Boston 3
Vegas 5 Florida 3
Colorado 2 Los Angeles 1
---
AHL
Laval 2 Toronto 1
Belleville 5 Manitoba 4
Hershey 5 Bridgeport 4
Milwaukee 7 Rockford 2
San Antonio 4 Grand Rapids 3
Syracuse 2 Lehigh Valley 1
WB/Scranton 4 Hartford 3
Charlotte 6 Binghamton 3
Cleveland 3 Rochester 2
Providence 7 Springfield 4
Iowa 4 Texas 0
Colorado 5 Bakersfield 4
Stockton 4 Tucson 1
San Diego 6 San Jose 3
---
NBA
Sacramento 112 L.A. Clippers 103
Brooklyn 115 Charlotte 86
Atlanta 111 Dallas 107
Phoenix 112 Chicago 104
Miami 124 Cleveland 105
Milwaukee 119 Philadelphia 98
Houston 120 Utah 110
---
