Saturday's Games

NHL

Buffalo 5 Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 4 Winnipeg 2

New Jersey 3 Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 3 San Jose 2

Montreal 3 Ottawa 0

Carolina 6 Toronto 3

Arizona 7 Tampa Bay 3

Nashville 4 Columbus 3 (SO)

Vancouver 9 Boston 3

Vegas 5 Florida 3

Colorado 2 Los Angeles 1

---

AHL

Laval 2 Toronto 1

Belleville 5 Manitoba 4

Hershey 5 Bridgeport 4

Milwaukee 7 Rockford 2

San Antonio 4 Grand Rapids 3

Syracuse 2 Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 4 Hartford 3

Charlotte 6 Binghamton 3

Cleveland 3 Rochester 2

Providence 7 Springfield 4

Iowa 4 Texas 0

Colorado 5 Bakersfield 4

Stockton 4 Tucson 1

San Diego 6 San Jose 3

---

NBA

Sacramento 112 L.A. Clippers 103

Brooklyn 115 Charlotte 86

Atlanta 111 Dallas 107

Phoenix 112 Chicago 104

Miami 124 Cleveland 105

Milwaukee 119 Philadelphia 98

Houston 120 Utah 110

---

