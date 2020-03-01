Saturday's Games

NHL

Boston 4 N.Y. Islanders 0

Los Angeles 2 New Jersey 1 (OT)

Tampa Bay 4 Calgary 3

Chicago 3 Florida 2 (SO)

Colorado 3 Nashville 2

Toronto 4 Vancouver 2

Ottawa 4 Detroit 3 (SO)

Montreal 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

Arizona 5 Buffalo 2

St. Louis 4 Dallas 3 (SO)

Edmonton 3 Winnipeg 2

San Jose 5 Pittsburgh 0

---

AHL

Belleville 4 Cleveland 1

Manitoba 3 Chicago 2 (OT)

Binghamton 5 Toronto 4

San Diego 4 San Jose 3

Laval 5 Utica 2

Syracuse 4 Rochester 2

Hershey 5 W-B/Scranton 1

Hartford 3 Bridgeport 1

Providence 3 Springfield 1

Charlotte 4 Lehigh Valley 2

Texas 4 Grand Rapids 2

Iowa 2 Stockton 0

Ontario 2 Bakersfield 1 (SO)

Milwaukee 4 Colorado 2

---

NBA

New York 125 Chicago 115

Atlanta 129 Portland 117

Miami 116 Brooklyn 113

Indiana 113 Cleveland 104

Memphis 105 L.A. Lakers 88

San Antonio 114 Orlando 113

Houston 111 Boston 110 (OT)

Golden State 115 Phoenix 99

---

MLS

Colorado 2 D.C. 1

Montreal 2 New England 1

L.A. Galaxy 1 Houston 1

Toronto 2 San Jose 2

Salt Lake 0 Orlando 0

Dallas 2 Philadelphia 0

Atlanta 2 Nashville 1

Kansas City 3 Vancouver 1

---

NLL

Rochester 13 New York 12

Buffalo 13 Halifax 9

Toronto 9 Saskatchewan 8

Colorado 11 Philadelphia 10

San Diego 13 Calgary 12

Georgia 14 Vancouver 7

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you