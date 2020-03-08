Saturday's Games

NHL

Washington 5 Pittsburgh 2

Carolina 3 N.Y. Islanders 2 (OT)

Nashville 1 Dallas 0

Los Angeles 7 Minnesota 3

New Jersey 6 N.Y. Rangers 4

Philadelphia 3 Buffalo 1

Ottawa 2 San Jose 1 (OT)

Florida 4 Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 5 Boston 3

Edmonton 4 Columbus 1

---

AHL

Binghamton 5 Lehigh Valley 1

Utica 3 Charlotte 2

Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 0

Hershey 4 Hartford 1

Manitoba 4 Iowa 3

Rochester 4 Belleville 2

Syracuse 2 Toronto 1

Providence 4 Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 5 Bridgeport 2

Texas 4 Milwaukee 1

Tucson 3 Chicago 2

Colorado 3 Ontario 0

Bakersfield 4 Stockton 3

San Diego 3 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Charlotte 108 Houston 99

Utah 111 Detroit 105

Cleveland 104 Denver 102

Memphis 118 Atlanta 101

Golden State 118 Philadelphia 114

Sacramento 123 Portland 111

---

MLB Spring Training

Minnesota 7 Detroit 6

Boston (ss) 5 Toronto 2

Miami 2 Washington (ss) 2

St. Louis 5 Houston 1

Philadelphia 10 Boston (ss) 2

Tampa Bay (ss) 1 Atlanta 1

Tampa Bay (ss) 1 Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 7 Pittsburgh 4

Washington (ss) 5 N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 12 Chicago White Sox 7

L.A. Dodgers 7 Colorado 1

Kansas City 7 Cincinnati (ss) 2

Chicago Cubs (ss) 8 Cleveland 5

Texas 11 Milwaukee 2

Arizona (ss) 6 L.A. Angels 6

Oakland 8 Seattle 4

Arizona (ss) 10 San Diego 5

Cincinnati (ss) 8 Chicago Cubs (ss) 5

---

MLS

Chicago 1 New England 1

N.Y. Red Bulls 1 Salt Lake 1

Montreal 2 Dallas 2

D.C. 2 Miami 1

Toronto 1 New York City 0

Atlanta 2 Cincinnati 1

Minnesota 5 San Jose 2

Kansas City 2 Houston 0

Colorado 2 Orlando 1

Vancouver 1 L.A. Galaxy 0

Columbus 1 Seattle 1

---

