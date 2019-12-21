Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m.

Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Belleville Senators at Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m.

Laval Rocket at Utica Comets, 7 p.m.

Binghamton Devils at Rochester Americans, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Springfield Thunderbirds, 7:05 p.m.

Providence Bruins at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids Griffins at Iowa Wild, 8 p.m.

Cleveland Monsters at Milwaukee Admirals, 8 p.m.

Texas Stars at Rockford Icehogs, 8 p.m.

Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose Barracuda at San Diego Gulls, 10 p.m.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers, 6 p.m.

---

NBA

Utah at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

---

NFL

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at New England, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you