Saturday's Games

NHL

Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Colorado 5, St. Louis 3

Edmonton 7, Arizona 3

Ottawa 5, Calgary 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 0

Florida 4, Detroit 1

Montreal 5, Vegas 4, SO

Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 1

Chicago 6, Toronto 2

Nashville 2, Buffalo 1

Minnesota 7, Dallas 0

Vancouver 4, San Jose 1

---

AHL

Laval 3, Manitoba 0

Charlotte 4, Toronto 3

Providence 3, Bridgeport 1

Belleville 4, Grand Rapids 3

Hershey 5, Hartford 4

Iowa 4, San Jose 3

Utica 6, Cleveland 2

Syracuse 6, Binghamton 5

Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 0

Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1

WB/Scranton 4, San Antonio 3

Tucson 2, Ontario 1

Colorado 4, Stockton 3

San Diego 4, Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 133, New Orleans 130

Milwaukee 117, Brooklyn 97

Phoenix 123, Boston 119

Detroit 136, Atlanta 103

Philadelphia 90, New York 87

Chicago 118, Cleveland 116

Toronto 122, Minnesota 112

L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 115

Golden State 109, Orlando 95

Oklahoma City 119, Portland 106

Utah 123, Sacramento 101

---

NLL

Halifax 8, San Diego 5

Rochester 13, Calgary 12

New England 8, Philadelphia 7

Buffalo 10, Toronto 8

New York 13, Georgia 12

Colorado 12, Saskatchewan 6

