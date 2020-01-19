Saturday's Games
NHL
Washington 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Colorado 5, St. Louis 3
Edmonton 7, Arizona 3
Ottawa 5, Calgary 2
Columbus 5, New Jersey 0
Florida 4, Detroit 1
Montreal 5, Vegas 4, SO
Philadelphia 4, Los Angeles 1
Chicago 6, Toronto 2
Nashville 2, Buffalo 1
Minnesota 7, Dallas 0
Vancouver 4, San Jose 1
---
AHL
Laval 3, Manitoba 0
Charlotte 4, Toronto 3
Providence 3, Bridgeport 1
Belleville 4, Grand Rapids 3
Hershey 5, Hartford 4
Iowa 4, San Jose 3
Utica 6, Cleveland 2
Syracuse 6, Binghamton 5
Lehigh Valley 4, Rochester 0
Chicago 4, Milwaukee 1
WB/Scranton 4, San Antonio 3
Tucson 2, Ontario 1
Colorado 4, Stockton 3
San Diego 4, Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 133, New Orleans 130
Milwaukee 117, Brooklyn 97
Phoenix 123, Boston 119
Detroit 136, Atlanta 103
Philadelphia 90, New York 87
Chicago 118, Cleveland 116
Toronto 122, Minnesota 112
L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 115
Golden State 109, Orlando 95
Oklahoma City 119, Portland 106
Utah 123, Sacramento 101
---
NLL
Halifax 8, San Diego 5
Rochester 13, Calgary 12
New England 8, Philadelphia 7
Buffalo 10, Toronto 8
New York 13, Georgia 12
Colorado 12, Saskatchewan 6
