Saturday's Games
Vanier Cup
Calgary 27 Montreal 13
---
NHL
Vancouver 2, Washington 1, SO
Calgary 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Arizona 3, Los Angeles 2
Tampa Bay 6, Anaheim 2
Winnipeg 4, Columbus 3
New Jersey 5, Detroit 1
N.Y. Rangers 6, Montreal 5
Boston 5, Minnesota 4, OT
Carolina 4, Florida 2
Toronto 5, Colorado 3
Nashville 4, St. Louis 2
Dallas 2, Chicago 1, SO
Edmonton 4, Vegas 2
San Jose 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, OT
---
AHL
Utica 4, Laval 2
Toronto 4, Manitoba 2
San Jose 6, Colorado 2
Bridgeport 3, Hershey 2
Milwaukee 5, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 6, Hartford 3
Belleville 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Charlotte 1, WB/Scranton 0
Rochester 4, Binghamton 2
Springfield 5, Providence 4, OT
Iowa 4, Bakersfield 2
Texas 7, Rockford 6, SO
Tucson 3, Ontario 2
Stockton 4, San Diego 1
---
NBA
Phoenix 100, Minnesota 98
Chicago 116, Charlotte 115
Indiana 111, Orlando 106
Philadelphia 113, Miami 86
San Antonio 111, New York 104
Toronto 119, Atlanta 116
Cleveland 110, Portland 104
L.A. Lakers 109, Memphis 108
Milwaukee 104, Detroit 90
Utah 128, New Orleans 120
---
