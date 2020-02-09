Saturday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 2
Boston 4, Arizona 2
New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0
Colorado 2, Columbus 1
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Montreal 2, Toronto 1, OT
Philadelphia 7, Washington 2
Edmonton 3, Nashville 2
Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2
Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT
Calgary 6, Vancouver 2
Carolina 6, Vegas 5, SO
---
AHL
Toronto 4, Rochester 0
Charlotte 4, Hartford 3
Belleville 3, Laval 2
Bridgeport 4, Providence 2
Hershey 5, Springfield 2
Iowa 5, Stockton 2
San Antonio 3, Rockford 2
Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3
Utica 5, Syracuse 4
Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 3
Tucson 5, Ontario 1
Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT
---
NBA
Milwaukee 111, Orlando 95
Dallas 116, Charlotte 100
New York 95, Detroit 92
Toronto 119, Brooklyn 118
New Orleans 124, Indiana 117
Minnesota 142, L.A. Clippers 115
L.A. Lakers 125, Golden State 120
Denver 117, Phoenix 108
Sacramento 122, San Antonio 102
---
NLL
Saskatchewan 9, Colorado 7
Calgary 13, New York 9
