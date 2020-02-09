Saturday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 2

Boston 4, Arizona 2

New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0

Colorado 2, Columbus 1

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Montreal 2, Toronto 1, OT

Philadelphia 7, Washington 2

Edmonton 3, Nashville 2

Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2

Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT

Calgary 6, Vancouver 2

Carolina 6, Vegas 5, SO

---

AHL

Toronto 4, Rochester 0

Charlotte 4, Hartford 3

Belleville 3, Laval 2

Bridgeport 4, Providence 2

Hershey 5, Springfield 2

Iowa 5, Stockton 2

San Antonio 3, Rockford 2

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3

Utica 5, Syracuse 4

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 3

Tucson 5, Ontario 1

Colorado 4, San Jose 3, OT

---

NBA

Milwaukee 111, Orlando 95

Dallas 116, Charlotte 100

New York 95, Detroit 92

Toronto 119, Brooklyn 118

New Orleans 124, Indiana 117

Minnesota 142, L.A. Clippers 115

L.A. Lakers 125, Golden State 120

Denver 117, Phoenix 108

Sacramento 122, San Antonio 102

---

NLL

Saskatchewan 9, Colorado 7

Calgary 13, New York 9

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you