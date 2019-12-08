Saturday's Games

NHL

Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5, OT

Colorado 4, Boston 1

Carolina 6, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1

Toronto 5, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3

---

AHL

Toronto 3, San Antonio 2

Belleville 7, Cleveland 1

Chicago 4, Manitoba 2

Hershey 1, Lehigh Valley 0

Milwaukee 5, Rockford 2

Syracuse 5, Bridgeport 2

Charlotte 3, Rochester 1

Laval 4, Springfield 3

Providence 3, Utica 2, SO

Texas 5, WB/Scranton 3

Hartford 5, Binghamton 2

Tucson 4, Iowa 1

Ontario 5, San Jose 4, SO

Stockton 7, Bakersfield 3

San Diego 4, Colorado 3, OT

---

NBA

Dallas 130, New Orleans 84

Indiana 104, New York 103

Philadelphia 141, Cleveland 94

Houston 115, Phoenix 109

Utah 126, Memphis 112

---

NLL

Halifax 12, New York 4

New England 12, Toronto 8

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you