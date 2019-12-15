Saturday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Ottawa 4, Columbus 3, OT
Anaheim 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Carolina 4, Calgary 0
Dallas 4, Nashville 1
Toronto 4, Edmonton 1
Minnesota 4, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5, Los Angeles 4, SO
Detroit 2, Montreal 1
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Florida 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago 3
New Jersey 2, Arizona 1
San Jose 4, Vancouver 2
---
AHL
Rochester 5, Laval 0
Belleville 4, Toronto 1
Stockton 3, San Jose 2
Syracuse 5, Charlotte 4
Hershey 5, Bridgeport 2
WB/Scranton 3, Cleveland 1
Binghamton 5, Utica 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Hartford 2
Providence 5, Springfield 4, OT
Chicago 3, Milwaukee 2, OT
Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2
Tucson 3, Texas 1
Iowa 4, Ontario 3, SO
Colorado 3, San Diego 1
Bakersfield 2, Grand Rapids 1
---
NBA
San Antonio 121, Phoenix 119, OT
Toronto 110, Brooklyn 102
Chicago 109, L.A. Clippers 106
Memphis 128, Washington 111
Miami 122, Dallas 118, OT
Milwaukee 125, Cleveland 108
Denver 110, Oklahoma City 102
Detroit 115, Houston 107
---
NLL
Georgia 12, Philadelphia 6
New England 12, Saskatchewan 8
Vancouver 14, New York 10
Toronto 13, San Diego 6
