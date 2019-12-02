Sunday's Games

NFL

Baltimore 20 San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31 N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31 Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20 Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22 N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28 Jacksonville 11

Miami 37 Philadelphia 31

Washington 29 Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34 Arizona 7

Kansas City 40 Oakland 9

Denver 23 L.A. Chargers 20

Houston 28 New England 22

---

NHL

Minnesota 3 Dallas 2 (SO)

Boston 3 Montreal 1

Edmonton 3 Vancouver 2

---

AHL

Providence 4 Charlotte 0

Iowa 3 San Antonio 2

Toronto 5 Utica 3

Hershey 4 Hartford 3 (OT)

Milwaukee 2 Texas 1 (OT)

---

NBA

Miami 109 Brooklyn 106

Boston 113 New York 104

Memphis 115 Minnesota 107

Dallas 114 L.A. Lakers 100

Detroit 132 San Antonio 98

Oklahoma City 107 New Orleans 104

Orlando 100 Golden State 96

Toronto 130 Utah 110

L.A. Clippers 150 Washington 125

---

