Saturday's Scoreboard

CFL

Hamilton 21 Ottawa 13

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 2 Toronto 0

Baltimore 6 Minnesota 2

Boston 10 Oakland 3

Cleveland 10 Kansas City 6

Houston 3 Seattle 2

National League

San Francisco 5 Colorado 3

Arizona 3 Pittsburgh 2 (10 innings)

Cincinnati 8 Milwaukee 5

Miami 5 Philadelphia 3

San Diego 3 N.Y. Mets 1

Interleague

N.Y. Yankees 6 Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 3 Chicago White Sox 0

Washington 8 Texas 3

Atlanta 6 Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Dodgers 10 L.A. Angels 5

---

MLS

Seattle 3 Vancouver 2

Atlanta 1 Montreal 0

St. Louis City 1 Toronto 0

Cincinnati 2 Charlotte FC 2

New York City 1 Columbus 0

Miami 2 D.C. United 2

N.Y. Red Bulls 2 New England 1

Chicago 1 Nashville 0

Sporting Kansas City 2 Houston 2

Austin 4 Minnesota 1

Colorado 2 Dallas 1

Real Salt Lake 4 Orlando City 0

L.A. Galaxy 3 Philadelphia 1

San Jose 1 Los Angeles FC 1

---

