Saturday's Scoreboard
CFL
Hamilton 21 Ottawa 13
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 2 Toronto 0
Baltimore 6 Minnesota 2
Boston 10 Oakland 3
Cleveland 10 Kansas City 6
Houston 3 Seattle 2
National League
San Francisco 5 Colorado 3
Arizona 3 Pittsburgh 2 (10 innings)
Cincinnati 8 Milwaukee 5
Miami 5 Philadelphia 3
San Diego 3 N.Y. Mets 1
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 6 Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 3 Chicago White Sox 0
Washington 8 Texas 3
Atlanta 6 Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Dodgers 10 L.A. Angels 5
---
MLS
Seattle 3 Vancouver 2
Atlanta 1 Montreal 0
St. Louis City 1 Toronto 0
Cincinnati 2 Charlotte FC 2
New York City 1 Columbus 0
Miami 2 D.C. United 2
N.Y. Red Bulls 2 New England 1
Chicago 1 Nashville 0
Sporting Kansas City 2 Houston 2
Austin 4 Minnesota 1
Colorado 2 Dallas 1
Real Salt Lake 4 Orlando City 0
L.A. Galaxy 3 Philadelphia 1
San Jose 1 Los Angeles FC 1
---
